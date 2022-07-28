Congress leader AR Chowdhury on Thursday said that he cannnot even think of insulting the President. "It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her & apologise," he said. The Congress leader further said, "They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she being dragged in this?"

Check tweet:

