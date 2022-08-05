Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged everyone to sing the national anthem holding the national flag at 5 pm on August 14. "In Delhi, we will be distributing 25 lakh tricolour flags to the people at various places," he said.

I want to appeal to everyone to sing our national anthem holding the national flag at 5pm on 14th August. In Delhi, we will be distributing 25 lakh tricolour flags to the people at various places: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/Cp0u77E1KW — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

