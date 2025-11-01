A controversial audio clip of Dr. Anil Kumar, a senior doctor from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has surfaced online, exposing him allegedly making inappropriate advances toward a female health worker. In the 20-minute recording, Dr. Kumar - then posted as the superintendent of Lambhua Community Health Centre (CHC) - can be heard proposing friendship to the nurse and saying, “I want your love. I’ll take full care of you. No one will know.” He further asks her to introduce him to one of her friends, saying he is ready to pay money for companionship, adding, “I want a girl like you.” The female health worker reportedly rejected his repeated advances, telling him she planned to resign. Following the leak, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Bharat Bhushan confirmed that the complaint is under investigation and a team has been formed to record statements from both sides. The CMO said further action will be taken after the inquiry report. Dr. Anil Kumar had earlier faced disciplinary action after a woman died at Lambhua CHC on October 14, allegedly due to medical negligence. He was subsequently transferred to Kadipur CHC following public outrage over the incident. Hapur: Wife Catches Husband Red-Handed With Girlfriend at Restaurant in UP, Thrashes Woman in Front of Crowd as Husband Flees Scene; Video Goes Viral.

Sultanpur Doctor Anil Kumar’s Audio With Female Health Worker Leaked

सुल्तानपुर के सीनियर डॉक्टर अनिल कुमार का एक ऑडियो सामने आया है। वे एक महिला स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (नर्स) से आपत्तिजनक बातें कर रहे हैं। उसे दोस्ती का प्रस्ताव दे रहे हैं। कहते हैं- मुझे तुम्हारा प्यार चाहिए। तुम्हारी पूरी केयर करेंगे। किसी को पता नहीं चलेगा। तुम नहीं तो अपनी किसी… pic.twitter.com/RBMsNy02IG — Shivani Sahu (@askshivanisahu) October 31, 2025

UP के सुल्तानपुर में तैनात सरकारी डॉक्टर अनिल कुमार का एक महिला कर्मचारी संग 'गन्दी बात' का ऑडियो वायरल हो रहा है.. जिसमे डॉक्टर साहब महिला नर्स को कॉल करके 'डिमांड ' कर करते सुने जा रहे है.. नर्स के मना करने पर उसे ऑफर के साथ कहा जा रहा है की तुम नही आ सकती तो कोई और लड़की भेज… pic.twitter.com/3M6c2n8IhX — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) October 31, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of True Story UP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

