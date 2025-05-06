An IAF Cheetah chopper made a precautionary landing in West Bengal today, May 6. According to news agency ANI, the IAF Cheetah helicopter made a precautionary landing at Jalpaiguri's Rajganj area near Siliguri this afternoon. Videos going viral on social media show officials checking the IAF cheetah chopper after its precautionary landing in Jalpaiguri. Cheetah Helicopter Emergency Landing: Indian Army’s Chopper Makes Precautionary Landing in Village in Golaghat After Taking Off From Jorhat (Watch Video).

IAF Cheetah Makes Precautionary Landing in West Bengal

#WATCH | West Bengal | An IAF Cheetah chopper made a precautionary landing at Jalpaiguri’s Rajganj area near Siliguri, this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Oop9zdtz1X — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025

IAF Cheetah Chopper in Rajganj Area

