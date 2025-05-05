Indian army's Cheetah helicopter made a precautionary landing in Assam today, May 5. According to news agency ANI, the Indian army's Cheetah helicopter made a precautionary landing in a village in Golaghat after the chopper experienced a technical glitch. Notably, the chopper experienced a technical glitch shortly after it took off from Jorhat. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Three Arrested for Killing Wild Elephants in Assam’s Manas National Park.

Indian Army Chopper Makes Precautionary Landing in Assam

#WATCH | Assam: Indian Army Cheetah helicopter made a precautionary landing in a village in Golaghat earlier today. This happened after the chopper experienced a technical glitch shortly after taking off from Jorhat. No injuries or casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/El50aDmQkR — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2025

