IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria Pays Tribute to Squadron Leader Abhinav Chaudhary by Flying 'Missing Man Formation':

IAF paid tribute to Sqn Ldr Abhinav Chaudhary by flying a ‘Missing Man’ formation, as they recommenced their operational flying. IAF chief RKS Bhadauria flew a MiG-21 Bison along with the unit. Sqn Ldr Chaudhary lost his life in an air crash last week: IAF pic.twitter.com/dQNbWQlkvQ — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

