Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal visted Goa on Monday. During his visit to the election-bound state Kejriwal promised to arrange free pilgrimage to Ayodhya for Hindus and to Velankanni for Christians. For Muslims, we will provide a free trip to Ajmer Sharif and to Shirdi temple for those who revere Sai Baba. Goa assembly elections 2022 are schedled to take place next year in March.

If we form Govt in Goa, we will arrange free pilgrimage to Ayodhya for Hindus and to Velankanni for Christians. For Muslims, we will provide a free trip to Ajmer Sharif and to Shirdi temple for those who revere Sai Baba: Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Goa pic.twitter.com/vFKcPYMwi4 — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

