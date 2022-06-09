Have you ever heard about optical illusion? If not, this picture of a tiger will leave you in bamboozlement. The image has one more tiger, and users must use their brains to search for it. The trick is if you look closer at the picture, you will find the tiger stripes are designed in such a way that it seems like the words "Hidden Tiger". The modern web culture of optical illusion has been on trend now. Optical Illusion Viral Video of People Leaving San Siro Football Stadium in AC Milan Has Left Twitter Tripping; Check Out Why!

See The Pic:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)