Delhi Customs Arrest Indian Passenger For Attempting To Smuggle Phones Worth Rs 18 Lakh, Franck Muller Watch Worth Rs 15 Lakh Recovered:

An Indian passenger, who arrived by a flight from Sharjah, was intercepted at Delhi airport today. A Franck Muller watch worth Rs 15.83 lakh was recovered from their possession. Passenger admitted to smuggling mobile phones worth Rs 18 lakh & was arrested: Delhi Airport Customs pic.twitter.com/fJBcbUd41r — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

