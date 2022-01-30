BJP party offices were ransacked in various parts of the state and protesters gathered in several areas with placards. Security has been stepped up around the BJP headquarters in Imphal.

See Tweet:

Imphal, Manipur | Security tightened at BJP office after the party named candidates for Assembly elections 2022, leaving many disappointed pic.twitter.com/vWdAnHcDfc — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

