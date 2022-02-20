India has issued an emergency warning to urge the last remaining citizens and students to quickly leave Ukraine due to escalating military tension along the eastern border with Russia. Issuing a fresh advisory Indian Embassy in Ukraine’s Kyiv on Sunday urged Indian nationals and students to temporarily leave the country as tensions escalate.

See Tweet:

In view of continued tensions in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights pic.twitter.com/2rHZ5lX0QA — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

