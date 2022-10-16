#India captain #RohitSharma made the 11-year-old cricket enthusiast Drushil Chauhan day's as he gave the kid an opportunity to bowl at him in the nets during the team's practice session here ahead of the #T20WorldCup2022.@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/tAqu13zU2d— IANS (@ians_india) October 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)