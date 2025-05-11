A diplomatic stir emerged after Iran raised formal objections to comments made by Indian television personality and former army officer Gaurav Arya against Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi. The remarks were made in a video where Arya criticised Araghchi’s visit to Pakistan ahead of his trip to India, at a time of heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi conveyed its displeasure over Arya’s comments, describing them as disrespectful and inappropriate. In response, the Indian Embassy in Tehran issued a clarification, emphasising that Arya is a private citizen and that his views do not reflect the position of the Indian government. “The Indian Embassy in Iran would like to clarify that the person in the video is a private Indian citizen. His statements have nothing to do with India's official position and the Indian government finds the disrespectful tone used in the video inappropriate,” the embassy said in an official statement.

India Issues Clarification on Major Gaurav Arya's Remarks on Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

سفارت هند در ایران مایل است روشن سازد که فرد حاضر در این ویدئو یک شهروند خصوصی هندی است. اظهارات وی هیچ ارتباطی با موضع رسمی هند نداشته و دولت هند لحن بی احترامی استفاده شده در این ویدیو را ناشایست میداند.https://t.co/r8g1JiKpdV — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) May 10, 2025

