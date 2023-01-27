India has issued notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, government sources said on Friday. Reports said that Pakistan's actions have adversely impinged on provisions of Indus Treaty, forcing India to issue appropriate notice for its modification. Baba Ramdev Says 'Pakistan Will Be Divided into Four Parts; Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan Will Merge with India'

India Issues Notice to Pakistan:

India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty of September 1960: Govt sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 27, 2023

