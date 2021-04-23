India on Friday reported 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic early last year. With the latest spike, overall infection tally to 1,62,63,695, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. India reported 2,263 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,86,920.

