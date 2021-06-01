India Reports 1,27,510 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,55,287 Discharges & 2,795 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

India reports 1,27,510 new #COVID19 cases, 2,55,287 discharges & 2,795 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,81,75,044 Total discharges: 2,59,47,629 Death toll: 3,31,895 Active cases: 18,95,520 Total vaccination: 21,60,46,638 pic.twitter.com/AgS0JDgEGH — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

