India on Friday witnessed a decline in daily COVID-19 cases. The country reported 2,51,209 new coronavirus cases and 627 deaths in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,47,443 people recovered from the deadly virus in a day. Daily positivity rate declined 15.88 percent and active cases also declined 22 lakh.

Tweet By ANI:

India reports 2,51,209 new #COVID19 cases, 627 deaths and 3,47,443 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active case: 21,05,611 (5.18%) Daily positivity rate: 15.88% Total Vaccination : 1,64,44,73,216 pic.twitter.com/vz7DhaPdvz — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

