COVID-19 Cases in India:

India reports 47,262 new #COVID19 cases, 23,907 recoveries, and 275 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,17,34,058 Total recoveries: 1,12,05,160 Active cases: 3,68,457 Death toll: 1,60,441 Total vaccination: 5,08,41,286 pic.twitter.com/cMkdxVscu8 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2021

