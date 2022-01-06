India reported 90,928 COVID-19 cases and 325 deaths in past 24 hours on Thursday. This is slightly higher than Tuesday’s daily spike of 56.2% as compared to Monday.

So far since the beginning of the pandemic, no two consecutive days have reported more than a 50% rise in cases as compared to the fresh infections reported on the previous day. India on Wednesday reported its first death linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant in Rajasthan.

India reports 90,928 fresh COVID cases, 19,206 recoveries, and 325 deaths in the last 24 hours Daily positivity rate: 6.43% Active cases: 2,85,401 Total recoveries: 3,43,41,009 Death toll: 4,82,876 Total vaccination: 148.67 crore doses pic.twitter.com/DGPBwfzQcG — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

