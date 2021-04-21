India Reports Biggest Single-Day Spike of 2,95,041 New Coronavirus Cases, 2,023 Deaths

India reports 2,95,041 new #COVID19 cases, 2,023 deaths and 1,67,457 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,56,16,130 Total recoveries: 1,32,76,039 Death toll: 1,82,553 Active cases: 21,57,538 Total vaccination: 13,01,19,310 pic.twitter.com/YrLu5MVdbl — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

