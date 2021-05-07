India reports 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases, 3,31,507 discharges, and 3,915 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 2,14,91,598

Total recoveries: 1,76,12,351

Death toll: 2,34,083

Active cases: 36,45,164

Total vaccination: 16,49,73,058

India reports 4,14,188 new #COVID19 cases, 3,31,507 discharges, and 3,915 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,14,91,598 Total recoveries: 1,76,12,351 Death toll: 2,34,083 Active cases: 36,45,164 Total vaccination: 16,49,73,058 pic.twitter.com/8sLmOnQqjz — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)