Speaking at the Open Debate on 'Peace and security through preventive diplomacy', Dr. Kajal Bhatt, Counsellor at India's permanent mission to UN, slammed Pakistan for misusing the UN platform for spreading false propaganda on the Kashmir issue and called upon the Pakistan government to "immediately vacate all areas of Jammu and Kashmir."

#IndiainUNSC Open Debate on 'Peace and security through preventive diplomacy' ➡️Statement by Dr. Kajal Bhat, Counsellor 📺Watch⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8J3k1BzN0p — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) November 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)