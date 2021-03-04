India joins Bangladesh as it marks Mujib Borsho, 50 years of Liberation and 50 years of bilateral ties.

My visit is also a statement of solidarity in our shared fight against COVID. Bangladesh is the largest recipient of Made in India vaccines. pic.twitter.com/NIzqPQYelP — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 4, 2021

