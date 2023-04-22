The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday took to social media to share weather forecasts and updates for the entire country. Taking to Twitter, IMD said that Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Northeast India are very likely to receive moderate rainfall with thunderstorms over the next four days. Besides, IMD also said that the above-mentioned places will also receive lighting and gusty winds. India Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts More Heatwave Days Over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Other States; Check Complete Details.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Northeast India and Other Places

