The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the country is expected to see normal rainfall in April. "Normal to above normal rain likely over parts of the northwest, central, peninsular region; below normal over east, northeast India in April," the weather agency said. Besides, IMD has predicted a higher number of heatwave days over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, UP, Odisha, West Bengal, and some other states. The weather agency said that above-normal heatwave days are predicted in most parts of central, east, and northwest India from April to June. Weather Forecast and Update: Rains and Thunderstorms Likely Over Northwest India From March 29, Says IMD.

India Expected To See Normal Rainfall in April, Says IMD

Significantly higher number of heatwave days predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, UP, Odisha, West Bengal and some other states: IMD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 1, 2023

