Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande will receive the Param Vishisht Seva Medal from President Ram Nath Kovind today. General Manoj Pande took charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff on Saturday. He is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to head the 1.3 million strong force.

