'One Nation, One Election' high-level committee, headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, has invited public suggestions "for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country." The suggestions can be posted on the committee's website http://onoe.gov.in or sent by e-mail to sc-hlc@gov.in. The deadline to submit suggestions is January 15, 2024. One Nation One Election: Former President Ram Nath Kovind Chairs Second Meeting on Simultaneous Polls, Law Commission Gives Presentation.

Public Suggestions Invited for One Nation, One Election Initiative

