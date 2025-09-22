Tata Technologies is about to hire new employees and has announced a mega walk-in recruitment drive on September 27 at its Pune headquarters. Tata Technologies shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 22, 2025, and said, "We've a mega walk-in drive on 27 Sept at our Pune HQ, Venue." The company announced over 100 job openings in the automotive engineering sector and invited skilled professionals to take part in the walk-in drive. The post encouraged candidates and noted, “Walk in with your skills and walk out with an offer.” The company is looking for candidates across roles in body NVH, crash & safety, model build, interior/exterior, brakes, body structure, doors, lids, climate control and seating system engineers in Pune. Interested candidates can visit “tatatechnologies.com/hiring-drive/” to apply and check further details. Indian IT and Tech Industry Spending Over USD 1 Billion on Local Upskilling and Hiring in US, Significantly Further Reducing Dependencies on H-1B Visas.

Tata Technologies Hiring

#AutomotiveEngineering - 🚗 100+ opportunities available. Walk in with your skills and walk out with an offer. We've a mega walk-in drive on 27 Sept at our Pune HQ, Venue - https://t.co/PPW37Qxqpu Tata Technologies is actively seeking talented innovators who are eager to pursue… pic.twitter.com/ZJhvZ55N6G — Tata Technologies (@TataTech_News) September 22, 2025

