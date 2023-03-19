Vikas Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2023 World Championships during the Asian 20km championships held in Nomi, Japan. They clocked timings of 1:20:05 and 1:20:08, respectively, which saw them meet the qualification standards for the two competitions. Neeraj Goyat, India Professional Boxer, Set to Face Off Jose Zepeda in Mexico.

Vikas Singh, Paramjeet Singh Qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics and 2023 World Championships

