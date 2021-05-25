India on Tuesday recorded 1,96,427 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The latest numbers pushed the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,69,48,874, while the death toll stood at 3,07,231 with 3,511 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India also witnessed 3,26,850 discharges in the past 24 hours.

