An IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Ahmedabad returned soon after taking off from the Nagpur airport on Tuesday morning, a senior airport official told news agency PTI. The official did not give any details as to what forced the aircraft to return. A statement from the airline was awaited. On October 7, an Air India flight from Colombo to Chennai carrying 158 passengers suffered a bird hit. In a statement, Air India said that on October 7, the flight crew of AI273 operating from Chennai to Colombo, reported a suspected bird strike. After landing at Colombo, the engineers who inspected the aircraft found no damage, and the aircraft was cleared for operation. Air India Flight AI 274 From Colombo to Chennai Suffers Bird Hit, Return Journey Cancelled.

IndiGo Nagpur-Ahmedabad Flight Returns Shortly After Take-Off

Nagpur-Ahmedabad IndiGo flight returns to airport soon after take-off: official. pic.twitter.com/E7iQ5fU4vJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2025

