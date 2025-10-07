An Air India flight from Colombo to Chennai carrying 158 passengers suffered a bird hit on Tuesday, October 7, airport officials told news agency PTI. As per the report, the incident came to light after the aircraft landed at Chennai airport. All passengers disembarked safely, and no injuries were reported, officials confirmed. The plane was immediately grounded for inspection after the bird strike was detected. Air India engineers conducted detailed checks, after which the airline cancelled the aircraft's return journey to Colombo. Air India Flight AI2744 Skids off Mumbai Airport Runway Amid Heavy Rainfall.

Air India Colombo-Chennai Flight Suffers Bird Hit

Air India''s Colombo-Chennai flight carrying 158 passengers suffered bird hit forcing airline to cancel its return journey — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2025

