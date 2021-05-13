"We are deeply saddened by the demise of Mr Kantisen Shroff (Uncle), a service-minded great man of Gujarat. In addition to being a successful businessman, his contribution to small artisans will be remembered for a long time. My tribute. Om Shanti," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

Shrujan and Agrocel Fame Kantisen Shroff Passes Away, PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute

ગુજરાતના એક સેવાભાવી શ્રેષ્ઠી શ્રી કાન્તિસેન શ્રોફ (કાકા)ના નિધનથી અત્યંત દુ:ખ થયું. એક સફળ ઉદ્યોગપતિ હોવા ઉપરાંત નાના કલા-કારીગરો માટે એમણે કરેલું પ્રદાન દીર્ઘકાળ સુધી યાદ રહેશે. મારી શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ. ૐ શાંતિ: || — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2021

