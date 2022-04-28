Bombay High Court on Thursday extended interim anticipatory bail relief to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya till June 14. An FIR was registered against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil on allegations of swindling money collected for the restoration of INS Vikrant.

Check Tweet:

INS Vikrant fraud case | Bombay High Court extends interim anticipatory bail relief to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya till June 14 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022

