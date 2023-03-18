Punjab Police has launched action against Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his aides. Amid this, the internet has been suspended in the state till Sunday. Further details into the incident are awaited. As the Internet was suspended, the Punjab Police urged people to maintain peace and harmony and to not spread panic, fake news or hate speech. Amritpal Singh, Chief of 'Waris Punjab De', Says 'Our Aim for Khalistan Shouldn’t Be Seen As Evil and Taboo' (Watch Video).

Internet Suspended in Punjab

Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 18, 2023

#UPDATE | Mobile internet services restricted in several districts of Punjab as the State Police launches action against Khalistani sympathiser ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and his aides. — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

Punjab Police Requests People to Maintain Peace

ਸਾਰੇ ਨਾਗਰਿਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਦਭਾਵਨਾ ਬਣਾਈ ਰੱਖਣ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਵਿਵਸਥਾ ਬਣਾਈ ਰੱਖਣ ਲਈ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਨਾਗਰਿਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਘਬਰਾਉਣ ਨਾ ਅਤੇ ਜਾਅਲੀ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ ਜਾਂ ਨਫ਼ਰਤ ਭਰੇ ਭਾਸ਼ਣ ਨਾ ਫੈਲਾਉਣ। pic.twitter.com/9SHo2y4MFL — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) March 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)