Is the Income Tax portal down? The question comes as netizens claim that the Income Tax portal is down as users are unable to file their IT return today, September 15, being the last date to file ITR for 2025. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one taxpayer said, "Is the Income-Tax portal working? One very harried CA just told me it's down," while a second user wrote, "Forget ITR filing, even Advance Tax payment isn’t working." A third user shared a screengrab of the website showing the Income Tax website down. Taxpayers claimed that the Income Tax portal was down amid a last-minute rush to file the Income Tax return. Many were seen scrambling to file Income Tax returns on the final day of the September 15 deadline. ITR Filing Deadline 2025 Ends Today: How To File Income Tax Returns Online and Penalty for Missing Last Date.

Is the Income-Tax portal working? One very harried CA just told me it's down. "Ma'am so many filings are pending, I'm not able to do anything. Infosys is spending 18000 crore for a buyback, why aren't they investing more in this"😯 — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) September 15, 2025

What a bunch of ego-driven losers sitting in the Finance Ministry & Income Tax Dept. 🚨 Portal down for HOURS. 🚨 No acceptance, no accountability. 🚨 No due date extension. Forget ITR filing, even Advance Tax payment isn’t working. And yet, they’ll happily charge interest and… pic.twitter.com/tGpcCLH4Zx — CA Shubham Kothari (@CA_Shubham_Ko) September 15, 2025

@IncomeTaxIndia Income tax portal is down, unable to login since morning. I have already sent mail with PAN and mobile number but no response from the team. Citizens are paying tax but can't get a proper working site. If today is the last date to file ITR, then why is it down? pic.twitter.com/CgYP4d2bat — Nen (@Xenon_OT7) September 15, 2025

Income Tax portal is down again – struggling to access basic services. Hope @IncomeTaxIndia resolves this soon. #incometax #portalissues” pic.twitter.com/VASgzW6Nd5 — Adv Rajendran (@finnacle1mail) September 15, 2025

@IncomeTaxIndia portal has completely crashed. Helpline number is out of order too. pic.twitter.com/Fm1uDDhEMS — Mayuresh Shingore (@mshingore) September 15, 2025

