Is the Income Tax portal down? The question comes as netizens claim that the Income Tax portal is down as users are unable to file their IT return today, September 15, being the last date to file ITR for 2025. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one taxpayer said, "Is the Income-Tax portal working? One very harried CA just told me it's down," while a second user wrote, "Forget ITR filing, even Advance Tax payment isn’t working." A third user shared a screengrab of the website showing the Income Tax website down. Taxpayers claimed that the Income Tax portal was down amid a last-minute rush to file the Income Tax return. Many were seen scrambling to file Income Tax returns on the final day of the September 15 deadline. ITR Filing Deadline 2025 Ends Today: How To File Income Tax Returns Online and Penalty for Missing Last Date.

Is the Income-Tax Portal Working? Asks X User

Forget ITR Filing, Even Advance Tax Payment Isn't Working

User Shares Screengrab Sbowing Income Tax Portal Down

Income Tax Portal Is Down Again

Helpline Number Is out of Order Too, Claims X User

X User Asks IT Department to Resolve the Issue

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:2

TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

