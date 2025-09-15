Mumbai, September 15: The deadline for filing the income tax return (ITR) ends today, September 15. So, a citizen has only one day to file and submit the ITR. Filing ITR is a crucial step that not only fulfils a legal requirement but also facilitates smooth financial transactions, such as availing loans, credit cards, and visas. Hence, it is crucial to know the process to file the ITR online. Scroll down to check the step-by-step guide to help you file the ITR online.

It must be noted that the Income Tax Department of India has enabled online filing of income tax returns for FY 2024-25 through ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms on its e-filing portal. Salaried individuals, pensioners, freelancers, and small business owners can now prepare and upload their returns online. ITR Filing 2025 Last Date: Know How To File Tax Returns As September 15 Deadline Approaches.

ITR Filing Deadline 2025 Ends Today

File your ITR TODAY! Every tax rupee is a brick in India’s growth story! file before 15th September 2025. File your ITR at: https://t.co/qeqndrIy5Z@nsitharamanoffc @officeofPCM @FinMinIndia @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/0kAStLcf3n — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 14, 2025

How To File Income Tax Returns (ITR) Online

Log in to the Income Tax Portal by entering your PAN Card and password

Select the relevant Assessment Year and mode of filing ITR – click on Online, then “Continue”

Select your applicable filing status, i.e., Individual, HUF, or others and click “Continue”

Before filing your income tax return, it’s important to choose the correct ITR form based on your income sources

If you have capital gains income but no income from business or profession, you should file using ITR 2. ITR 1 to ITR 4 are meant for individuals and HUFs

Choose the Reason For Filing ITR

If your taxable income is above the basic exemption limit, then choose the correct option.

Fill in all the Information, validate, confirm, and submit – PAN, Aadhaar, name, contact info, and bank details are pre-filled in your ITR.

Penalty for Missing ITR Last Date

Filing returns beyond September 15 will attract a penalty of INR 5,000 (if income exceeds INR 5 lakh) and INR 1,000 for lower incomes under Section 234F. Belated or revised returns can still be filed until December 31, 2025, while updated returns (ITR-U) can be submitted up to March 31, 2030. ITR Filing 2025 Deadline To Be Extended? CAs Call for Extension of Due Date for Filing Income Tax Returns, September 15 Remains Last Date for Now.

The Income Tax Department on Saturday, September 13, informed that over six crore tax returns have been filed so far. The Tax Department also said that the helpdesk is functioning 24/7 to assist those who need help with filing their Income Tax Return.

