A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Tamil Nadu government’s law allowing Jallikattu in the state. The bench ruled “We will not disrupt the view of the legislature and since legislature has taken a view that it is part of the cultural heritage of the state. In the preamble it is declared as a part of culture and heritage of TN.” The court dismissed all writ petitions as well as appeal and transfer cases have also been disposed off. Jallikattu: Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin Flags Off Bull-Taming Festival Event in Madurai’s Alanganallur (Watch Video).

Supreme Court Upholds Jallikattu

Supreme Court upholds the Tamil Nadu law allowing bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' in the State Supreme Court says the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, substantially minimises pain and suffering to animals. pic.twitter.com/DPWVNPaArs — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)