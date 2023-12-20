The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court recently denied relief to contractual doctors who were reportedly seeking an extension of their service post-closure of COVID-19 hospitals. Notably, the high court ruled against a petition filed by 116 doctors and medical staff who sought to continue their services at temporary coronavirus hospitals even after they were closed down. While dismissing their plea, the high court bench of Justice MA Chowdhary said, "The contractual employment has no vested right to continue and it is not open for the Courts to direct an employer to continue the contract or to change the status of the contractual employment in any manner, once the same has been accepted by consent of both the sides without any demur." Maternity Leave Doesn't Result in a Break in Service or Reduction in Total Service, Says Jammu and Kashmir High Court While Upholding Six Female Bankers' Promotion Rights.

HC on Contractual Doctors

