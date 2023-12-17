The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on Wednesday, December 13, said that maternity leave does not result in a break in service or reduction in total service. The high court bench stated that any employee, who is on an approved leave of any nature, whether maternity leave or otherwise, is to be considered as being in active service. The single bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar further clarified that the act of taking leave does not constitute a break in service nor does it lead to a reduction in the overall length of service rendered by the employee. The court made the observations in the case of six female banking associates who were denied consideration for promotion to the Assistant Manager Cadre because the Jammu and Kashmir Bank had deducted their maternity leave period from their total service. Domestic Violence Act Meant To Provide Immediate Relief to Aggrieved Women, Not for Windfall Gains, Says Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

HC on Maternity Leave

Maternity Leave Doesn't Result In A Break In Service Or Reduction In Total Service: J&K High Court Upholds 6 Bankers' Promotion Rights | @basitmakhdoomi #MaternityLeave #JammuAndKashmiAndLadakhHighCourt https://t.co/MmwDk578FJ — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)