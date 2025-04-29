Intense counter-terrorism operations are currently underway across multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. As per a report by the news agency ANI, authorities have not disclosed specific details about the locations or the number of personnel involved. This heightened security comes amidst rising tensions, as the Pakistan Army engaged in unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) for the fifth consecutive night. The Indian Army has been responding effectively to these provocations, targeting areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, and Akhnoor between April 28 and 29, 2025. Pahalgam Terror Attack Impact: Jammu and Kashmir Government Closes 48 Tourist Destinations Across Valley.

Counter-Terrorism Operations Intensify Across Jammu and Kashmir

Intense counter-terrorism operations are underway at various places in J&K. No specific updates are being shared as of now: Sources tell ANI pic.twitter.com/2ZNtPDF0Iy — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025

