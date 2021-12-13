Kashmir Zone Police neutralized two unidentified terrorists in an ongoing encounter in Srinagar today. The encounter between security forces and the terrorists broke out in Srinagar’s Rangret area.

Jammu and Kashmir | Two unidentified terrorists neutralised in an ongoing encounter in the Rangret area of Srinagar: Kashmir Zone Police — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

