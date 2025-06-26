In a spine-chilling crime reported from Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, a woman allegedly poured boiling hot oil on her sleeping husband in a horrific murder attempt inspired by YouTube videos. The accused, identified as Saroj, originally from Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly in an extra-marital relationship with Ram Sevak, who lived as a tenant in their house. The mother of four conspired to eliminate her husband, Manish Rathore, after he threw Ram Sevak out of his house after learning about their extramarital affair. According to police, she meticulously planned the attack by watching crime-related content online and decided to execute the murder while her husband slept. The gruesome act left the victim with severe burn injuries, and he is currently undergoing treatment. Authorities revealed that the woman locked the door after dousing her husband with hot oil. The case has shocked locals and raises concerns over the rise of criminal acts over extra-marital affairs.

Watch the Shocking Jhalawar Crime News: Wife's Boiling Oil Attack on Husband Inspired by YouTube

