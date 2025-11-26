Police at the Cyber Crime Station in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur have busted a sextortion gang and arrested three men who allegedly posed as cyber cell officers to extort money from the public. The accused, all unemployed youths, were picked up from Bhagwanpur village in the Ghazipur police station area. According to officials, the gang would threaten victims by claiming to be police personnel and accuse them of involvement in obscene video cases before demanding money. The arrests were made following focused surveillance and swift action by the cybercrime team, as confirmed by the Additional SP. Sex Racket Busted in Ayodhya: UP Police Bust Prostitution Ring Operating From Private Guest House, Owner Ganesh Agarwal and 11 Women Arrested (Video).

सैक्सी वीडियों बंद, जेल जाएगा अब.. गजब का फ्रॉड प्रदेश में,बेरोजगार युवा साइबर सेल की अधिकारी बन रहे.फतेहपुर गाजीपुर थाना क्षेत्र भगवानपुर गांव साइबर क्राइम थाने की पुलिस ने सेक्सटॉर्शन गिरोह को 3 आरोपी को अरेस्ट किया.सुनें कैसे फोन पर बात करते फर्जी पुलिस अधिकारी। pic.twitter.com/AsgGYcRjB1 — Tushar Rai (@tusharcrai) November 25, 2025

