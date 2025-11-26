A 21-year-old college student in Mumbai's Kurla was critically injured after being set on fire by his friends on Tuesday, November 25, during what was claimed to be a birthday celebration gone wrong. The shocking incident took place around midnight in Kurla’s Kohinoor Phase 3 society and was captured on CCTV. Police said the victim, Abul Rehman Maksood Alam Khan, was called by five friends under the pretext of cake cutting. However, as soon as he began the celebration, the group allegedly threw stones and eggs at him before dousing him with a flammable liquid and setting him ablaze. Abul sustained severe burn injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The police have registered a case of attempted murder against the accused friends. Mumbai Shocker: Byculla Police Register Case Against Delivery Boy for Sending Obscene Messages to Woman.

Man Set on Fire During Birthday Celebration in Mumbai's Kurla

5 Arrested for Setting Man on Fire During Birthday Celebration in Mumbai's Kurla

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police say, "Five people arrested for allegedly attempting to set their friend, a 21-year-old man, on fire under the pretext of celebrating his birthday. The incident occurred under Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station. The five people had called him to cut a… — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2025

