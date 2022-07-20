In a horrific incident, a female sub-inspector named Sandhya Topno was mowed down to death during vehicle checking in Ranchi last night. The deceased was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP. SSP Ranchi informed that the accused has been arrested and his vehicle has been seized.

