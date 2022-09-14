Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand cabinet on Wednesday implemented the Khatian of 1932. It has also increased the reservation for OBCs in the state to 27 per cent. Champai Soren, Minister of Transport, Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and Backward Class Welfare in a tweet, said that "Congratulations friends, today our government has tried to fulfill the dreams of every Jharkhandi." He further said that "In the cabinet meeting today, a proposal has been passed to formulate a local planning policy on the basis of the 1932 Khatian in the state, and the decision to give 27% reservation to OBCs in the state has also been approved."

बधाई हो साथियों, आज हमारी सरकार ने हर झारखंडी के सपनों को पूरा करने का प्रयास किया है। आज कैबिनेट की बैठक में राज्य में 1932 के खतियान के आधार पर स्थानीय नियोजन नीति बनाने का प्रस्ताव पारित हुआ है। इसके अलावा ओबीसी को राज्य में 27% आरक्षण देने के फैसले पर भी मुहर लगाई गयी है। — Champai Soren (@ChampaiSoren) September 14, 2022

