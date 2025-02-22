A major tragedy was averted in Garhwa when a bus driver suffered a heart attack while driving, but the passengers’ quick response saved his life. The incident took place on a moving bus, creating a moment of panic among the travellers. As soon as the driver showed signs of distress and lost control of the vehicle, some alert passengers sprang into action. They quickly brought the bus to a halt, preventing a potential accident. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, a few passengers who had basic medical knowledge immediately administered CPR to the driver. Their efforts helped revive him before further medical assistance arrived. Emergency services were called, and the driver was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is now stable. Doctors credited the passengers' timely response for saving his life. Delhi: Doctor Performs CPR on Elderly Man Who Suffered Heart Attack at IGI Airport’s T2 Terminal; Video Goes Viral.

Passengers Give CPR, Save Bus Driver’s Life After Heart Attack in Moving Vehicle