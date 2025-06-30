The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for six districts of Jharkhand today, June 30. The alert has been issued for Bokaro, Latehar, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Saraikela Kharsawan, and West Singhbhum districts. IMD has warned residents of potential heavy rainfall and advised them to exercise caution. The weather agency said that the six districts are likely to experience light thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by rain within the next two to three hours. Security Forces Seize Huge Quantity of Explosives in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Six Districts of Jharkhand

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Ranchi has issued a yellow alert for six districts in Jharkhand, including Ranchi, Ramgarh, and Bokaro, warning residents of potential heavy rainfall and advising caution pic.twitter.com/MDNmjOqFHI — IANS (@ians_india) June 30, 2025

