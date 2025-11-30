A fan invaded the pitch to touch Virat Kohli's feet during the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on Sunday, November 30. The star cricketer scored his 52nd century in ODI cricket, his 83rd in international cricket and he took off his helmet to celebrate and soak in the applause from the fans when one of them breached security to rush out onto the field. The fan touched Virat Kohli's feet before he was taken off by the security officials. Virat Kohli Scores 52nd Century in ODI Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025.

Fan Invades Pitch to Touch Virat Kohli's Feet

Who said Grovel? King Kohli is here to RULE 👑 pic.twitter.com/VqFRtHmKxR — Verot Choli (@VerotCholi) November 30, 2025

